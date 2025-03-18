Rivers residents panic after Trans-Niger pipeline explosion

Residents of Gokana Local Government Area, Rivers State were currently enveloped in fears after a pipeline for crude oil exportation, Trans-Niger pipeline, exploded and disrupted oil operations around the facility and adjourning pipelines lay for distribution from the oil communities.

The explosion deafening explosion prompted, it was learnt, forced many residents to abandon their homes and quick intervention of emergency response team to prevent spread of fire that emanated after the eruption in the state.

The blast, which occurred in the late hours of yesterday, engulfed a section of the vital crude oil export pipeline, raising concerns about significant disruptions in supply to the Bonny Terminal.

A video obtained by the guild on Tuesday captures the aftermath of the explosion, with thick black smoke engulfing the atmosphere and a fire spreading quickly through the mangrove.

Although no one has claimed responsibility and the cause remains unclear, residents suspect militant involvement, citing the state’s ongoing crises.

MORE DETAILS COMING.