Pilots’ backs Azman Air’s suspension, recommend improve safety measures

The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) has commended the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for suspending Azman Air for breach of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations(NCARs) law.

NAAPE’s commendation is contained in an online statement signed by its President Abednego Galadima and made known to journalists on Saturday.

“We, the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) have read with total dismay the unbelievable response of Azman Air to the legitimate and professional regulatory safety oversight function performed by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on its operations.

“It is unfortunate that Azman Air chooses to view the action through parochial prism . The sentiments expressed by the airline are unnecessary and unhelpful to the critical safety issues raised by the authority, given the cited myriads of incontrovertible safety breaches.

“Again, to interpret the patriotic NCAA act of ensuring that Nigerian Pilots and Aircraft Maintenance Engineers are considered first in employment in line with expatriates quota laws and executive order No 5 as vindictive is to demonstrate crass disdain for our laws.

NAAPE argued that situation where the operators intimidates / blackmail the regulator or tries to write its own regulation or are in cozy relationship with the regulator should never be allowed in the Nigerian aviation sector.

“We, therefore, commend NCAA under the able leadership of Capt. Musa Nuhu as DG and pass a vote of confidence on his stewardship since he assumed office February 2020.

“We call on the aviation community and well-meaning Nigerians to support the regulator in it’s onerous task of ensuring safety and security of the airspace and equipment.

The body advised Azman Air to cooperate with the regulatory authority by opening up it’s books for full safety audit and desist from engaging in this type of distractive overtures and blackmail in the overall interest of the traveling public and Nigeria.

The body further warned that on no account should safety be compromised in the industry.