Pilot, five others die during plane crash in Haiti

No fewer than six people including the pilot, have been confirmed dead after a plane crashed onto a busy street in Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital.

The plane was said to be en route Haitian city of Jacmel before it suddenly suffered an engine failure which led to the ill-fated crash.

According to eyewitnesses, the plane left Port-au-Prince airport in the afternoon yesterday with passengers and air hostels aboard before crashing into the state.

It was learnt that the deceased pilot had sent a distress alert to request rescue intervention from the Haitian civil aviation authority before the plane crashed.

As gathered, different videos circulating on social media platforms showed the broken wreckage of a plane in the middle of a road along with the bodies of victims of the crash.

Confirming incident, mayor of the commune of Carrefour, where the plane crashed, Jude Pierre, said that six people including the pilot that died after being taken to a hospital in the city.

“Six people died in the crash, unfortunately, the person who ought to have survived, died after being taken to the hospital,” he said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, who reacted to the crash on his social media handle, without specifying the number of victims involved in the accident.

According to him, the incident was an unfortunate tragedy that has left him sad as he prayed for the departed pilot and others

“I extend my sympathies to the families of the victims, who have been just plunged into the greatest desolation by this new tragedy,” he said.

