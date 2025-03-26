Pilot dies after helicopter crash in South Korea

A South Korean firefighting helicopter crashed during wildfire containment efforts in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province, killing the pilot onboard.

The crash occurred around 12:54 pm, as the wildfires in the region continued to spread for over 5 days now, forcing more than 2,700 people from their homes and destroying properties worth millions of Dollar.

The fighting helicopter, as believed by eyewitness, crashed while trying to extinguish the blaze due to turbulent air caused by the intense wildfire, which compromised the pilot’s control.

“It completely exploded and I couldn’t even tell which parts were the propellers,” Kim Jin-han, a 63-old resident told newsmen.

In response to the accident, the Korea Forest Service announced a suspension of all helicopter operations at wildfire sites nationwide, citing safety concerns as it investigates the cause of the crash and confirms the victim’s identity.

Efforts to control the wildfire in Uiseong are ongoing, with local authorities monitoring the situation amid challenging terrain and dry weather conditions.

More than 10,000 firefighters were being deployed in four separate areas on Wednesday, including hundreds of police officers and military units, while 87 helicopters were being used, the Safety Ministry said.