Pilot body identifies colleague from crashed helicopter

The identity of the pilot of the Sikorsky SK76c helicopter that crashed in Bonny, Rivers State

has been revealed by the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE).

NAAPE disclosed that the pilot of the ill-fated chopper with registration 5N-BQG, operated by Eastwind Aviation is Capt Yakubu Dukas, who had 20 years flying experience.

The pilot and seven others including his assistant, were onboard of the helicopter before it crashed in Rivers State on Thursday at about 11:22 am.

Speaking in behalf of the pilots, President of NAAPE, Abednego Galadima, added that the pilot was the vice president of the association.

“We have received with great sadness, the news of the helicopter crash off shore today 24th October, 2024 . More saddening is that the captain on board, Capt Yakubu Dukas, is a seasoned helicopter pilot with more than 20 years flying experience and until this unfortunate accident, was the Vice President of our great union.

“We have always maintained that the operating conditions in the aviation industry must always be optimal for all professionals for the safety of all knowing that there is no parking space up there.”

“We call on the government and all stakeholders, to always ensure that in all their operations, they target zero for accidents because of the catastrophic nature of air crashes.

“We also call on all relevant agencies to ensure no stone is left unturned in unearthing the immediate and remote causes of this tragic occurrence and all the measures required to be put in place to forestall any further occurrence. Our prayers are with all families whose beloved ones were on board.”