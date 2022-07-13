Picking Funke Akindele shows Lagos PDP unseriousness for governance

The Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has welcomed emergence of Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, as running mate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Olajide Adeniran, popularly called Jandor, for 2023 election, describing the decision as lack of seriousness for governance in the state.

APC said that if after all these while, the party that had promised Lagosians of readiness to challenge for power during next year’s election could only hand over a critical aspect of its ambition to newbies showed that the party lacked depth and cannot be trusted with a critical state like Lagos.

It stressed that the decision and choice of candidates put forward by PDP for next year’s poll had further handed the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, another term easily.

In a statement released by its Publicity Secretary, Oluseye Oladejo, it said that Lagosians would certainly not allow governance to be turned to a needless experiment.

According to the statement, This development underscores the unseriousness of Lagos state PDP. This amounts to trivializing the importance of the forthcoming gubernatorial elections by giving political neophytes who have absolutely nothing to bring to the table their electoral tickets.

It also shows lack of depth in the party as regards quality members to put forward for elections if they could give a member who crossed-carpeted a few days before their primaries the governorship ticket and now went to the make-believe industry to fetch a deputy. The reason for voters’ apathy is, undoubtedly, due to lack of credible alternatives by the moribund opposition party.

“I was amused to read that the deputy governorship candidate said she was suspending her acting career for the elections whose result is highly predictable. I guess she’s suspending a lot more because she has been in the news of recent for all the wrong reasons.

“Lagosians will certainly not allow governance to be turned to a needless experiment or a sitcom. Governance is serious business not a circus”.

