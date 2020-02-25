Report on Interest

Physically challenged persons lay siege at Sanwo-Olu’s office over Keke restriction

By Olawale
By Olawale Abdul-Fatah
Hundreds of physically challenged persons have laid siege at office of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, protesting against decision to restrict tricycle operators popularly called Keke Napep, in 15 councils.
The protesters, who were apparently affected by the decision, have laid siege at the Governor’s office, demanding that the decision must be reversed before they will leave the State House, Alausa secretariat, Ikeja.
This protest on Tuesday came barely 18 days after the protesters visited the Governor’s office and State House of Assembly, appealing for review of the policy.
It was gathered that neither the executive nor the legislatures attended to them, to explain reasons for the action and what the government had in pipeline for the protesters.
The protesters, under the #OccupyAlausa movement, argued that since commencement of the restriction on February 1st, their livelihoods and mobility has been decimated.
 In a statement by Co-Founder Justice and Empowerment Initiative, Megan Chapman, said that the movement  aligns with efforts of broader coalition of civil society and concerned citizens who championed #RegulateNotBan approach that also called on the Governor to develop an alternative policy by end of February 2020.
“Presently, hundreds of People Living with Disabilities (PLWD)s pray and settle to spend the night outside Lagos State Governor’s office”.
