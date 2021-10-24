Photo: Makinde inspects Oyo prison after gunmen attacks

Report on Interest
By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has inspected the Abolongo Correctional Centre in Oyo Town, for an on-the-spot assessment after gunmen attacked the facility and freed dozens of inmates including those awaiting trial in the state.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

