Philippines declares emergency over soaring fuel prices

The Philippine government has declared a state of national emergency in response to soaring fuel prices that are driving up the cost of basic goods and putting pressure on households and businesses across the country.

The move is aimed at giving authorities broader powers to stabilise the situation, including the possibility of implementing price controls, regulating supply, and introducing other measures to ease the economic burden caused by volatile global oil markets.

The declaration was announced on Tuesday following record fuel price hikes, with diesel prices rising by as much as P18 per litre. The surge has been linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has disrupted energy supplies and pushed global crude prices higher.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and officials at Malacañang acted after growing calls from lawmakers, business groups, labour unions, and energy experts, who warned that the situation had reached crisis levels. Transportation costs, food prices, and inflation have all risen sharply in recent weeks.

The emergency status allows the government to take swift action, including temporarily capping fuel prices and ensuring adequate supply, as millions of Filipinos continue to feel the impact of rising energy costs.