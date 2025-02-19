Philippine offers citizens cash rewards for hunting mosquitoes

Authorities in one of the Philippines’ densely- populated villages are offering cash rewards for mosquitoes in an attempt to cushion the spread of dengue fever cases in the nation.

The move, expected to run for at least a month follows a recent spike in cases of dengue, which is spread by mosquitoes, in the Philippines.

The village chief of Barangay Addition Hills in central Manila, Carlito Cernal, announced the bounty of one peso (less than two US cents) for every five mosquitoes on Wednesday.

The programme was started after two students in Cernal’s neighbourhood died from the disease, adding that the bounty applies to all mosquitoes, dead or alive and their larvae. According to

Cernal who stated the live insects will be exterminated using ultraviolet light, the bounty was meant to supplement existing measures such as cleaning the streets and preventing the build-up of water where dengue-carrying mosquitoes lay their eggs.

While critics warned the strategy could backfire if desperate people start breeding mosquitoes for the reward, Miguel Labag, a 64-year-old scavenger, handed a jug with 45 dark mosquito larvae squirming in some water and received a reward of nine pesos (12p).”This is a big help,” he said, smiling. “I can buy coffee.”

It is not the only unusual tactic being considered to fight the disease. Officials in another village in Quezon City are considering releasing swarms of frogs to eat mosquitoes.

Meanwhile, the Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) during an interview with newsmen, said it “appreciates the good intentions of local government executives to fight dengue”.

Philippine authorities have recently flagged a rise in dengue cases nationwide due to seasonal rains. The DOH said it recorded 28,234 cases on 1 February, a 40% jump from the previous year.

The department has advised the public to maintain the cleanliness of their surroundings, destroy potential mosquito breeding sites such as tyre, wear long-sleeved shirts and trousers and apply mosquito repellent.

Aside from dengue, the DOH said the rains have also fueled a spike in influenza-like diseases and cases of leptospirosis, a rat-borne disease that people get when wading in flood waters.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection found in tropical countries worldwide. It can cause joint pain, nausea, vomiting and rashes, and in severe cases can cause breathing problems, hemorrhaging and organ failure.

While there is no specific treatment for the illness, medical treatment to maintain a person’s fluid levels is critical.

Dengue cases have surged unexpectedly ahead of the rainy season, which starts in June, most likely because of intermittent downpours that have left stagnant pools of water where dengue-causing mosquitoes can breed, health undersecretary Alberto Domingo said.