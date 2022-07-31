Philippine ex-president dies after brief illness @94

A former president of Philippines, Fidel Ramos has been confirmed dead following a brief illness at the age of 94.

Ramos was said to have been a fighter during wars in Korea and Vietnam and a survivor in the political arena, emerging from a high-ranking security role during the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr to win the vote for the nation’s highest office.

Confirming his death on Sunday, the press secretary for the dictator’s son, the recently elected Ferdinand Marcos, Trixie Cruz-Angeles said that they regretted the lose of the ex-president and that he had lived a life worthy of emulation.

“It is with great sorrow that we learn of the passing of former President Fidel V. Ramos,” he said.

According to him, the former president left behind a colourful legacy and a secure place in history for his participation in the great changes of the country, both as military officer and chief executive.

As gathered, Ramos became a hero to many for defecting from Marcos’ government, where he led the national police force, spurring the dictator’s downfall during the 1986 popular uprising against his rule.

He was said to have narrowly won a contested election in 1992 to replace the People Power leader Corazon Aquino who unseated Marcos. Though he gained less than 23% of the vote, Ramos soon polled at 66% support and his presidency was remembered for a period of peace, stability and economic growth.

Known as FVR, the ex-president was said to have attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and fought in the Korean war in the 1950s as a platoon leader. He served in the late 1960s in Vietnam as a leader of the Philippine Civil Action Group. Ramos held every rank in the Philippine army from second lieutenant to commander-in chief.

