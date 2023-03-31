Petroleum minister resigns to join Bayelsa governorship race

Ahead of Bayelsa governorship election, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has tendered his resignation before President Muhammadu Buhari, to join the gubernatorial race in the state.

Sylva resigned from his position after a closed-door meeting that lasted or several minutes with the president at the Villa, to discuss his decision.

The former minister joined the 2023 Bayelsa gubernatorial election race to unseat the incumbent governor, Douye Diri, during the poll scheduled for 11 November.

Sylva’s resignation on friday was confirmed by the Special Assistant to the President on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad, on his official social media handle.

Ahmad, in the short statement, stated that the minister stepped down to prevent any clash of interest between his ambition and the office.

“Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, and former Bayelsa state governor, H.E. Timipre Sylva, has resigned his appointment to contest in the next Bayelsa governorship election,” the presidential aide tweeted.

Under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sylva held office as governor of Bayelsa between May 2007 and April 2008, when his election was nullified. Then Speaker of the House of Assembly, Werinipre Seibarugo replaced him until a new election led to Sylva’s re-emergence in May 2008. But in January 2012, the Supreme Court terminated his administration.

After his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), he was later appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, as the Nigerian Cabinet Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

