Petroleum marketers back FG’s campaign against illegal refineries

Following over 100 people’s death during explosion at an illegal oil refinery in Imo State, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has demanded that State and Local Governments join the Federal Government to end operations of illegal refineries across the country.

The petroleum marketers association stated that the explosion at Abaezi forest in Ohaji-Egbema axis of Imo had again brought to the forefront the dangers of engaging in such nefarious activities and that it called for a proactive action to prevent its reoccurrence.

It indicated that Nigeria was losing billions of naira to crude oil thieves, which was affecting the nation’s economy negatively and that part of the ways to reduce their activities is for governments at various levels to begin the establishment of modular refineries in some of the affected areas.

The IPMAN’s President, Chinedu Okoronkwo, while speaking to newsmen on Friday, in Lagos, said that the environmental degradation being caused by their activities could not be overemphasised, especially in the Niger Delta region.

Okoronkwo urged other state governors across Nigeria to emulate Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, who had taken the campaign against oil bunkering in the state very seriously.

He said: “IPMAN as a body commiserates with the government and people of Imo over the deaths and injuries recorded in the incident. We believe this tragedy could have been averted if the various tiers of government and the security agencies were alive to their responsibilities.

“We are, therefore, calling on the local, state and federal governments to intensify efforts to check the operations of these illegal refineries within their domains.”

The IPMAN chairman assured that the association would continue to work with the government, security agencies and other stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the challenges confronting the oil and gas industry in the country. He further recommended that if all those perpetrating oil theft are positively engaged, the problem of oil theft and illegal refineries will be reduced in Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

