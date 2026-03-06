Petrol marketers threaten strike over poor roads in Cross River

Petroleum marketers and tanker drivers have threatened to shut down operations in Cross River State over the deplorable condition of the Calabar–Itu Highway, warning that the situation could disrupt fuel supply across parts of the South-South and South-East regions.

The threat was issued by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, which jointly gave a 21-day ultimatum to authorities to urgently intervene and rehabilitate the highway.

In a letter dated March 2, 2026, addressed to the governments of Cross River and Akwa Ibom State on Friday, the Calabar unit of IPMAN warned that failure to address the situation would result in a shutdown of tank farms, depots and filling stations linked to the Calabar petroleum distribution network.

The letter, signed by IPMAN chairman Robert Obi and secretary Victor Nnanna, said the poor state of the road had severely affected petroleum distribution and caused significant financial losses to marketers.

According to the association, several tanker trucks conveying petroleum products have been involved in accidents on the road, leading to the loss of trucks, products and millions of naira.

The marketers added that the worsening condition of the highway had discouraged operators from neighbouring states, including Abia State, Ebonyi State and Enugu State, from lifting petroleum products from depots in Calabar due to fears of accidents and financial losses.

“We are calling for urgent intervention to save our members from further setbacks. Many of our members have already left the petroleum business due to the huge losses incurred as a result of the deplorable condition of the road,” the association said.

IPMAN warned that at the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum, marketers would be left with no option but to shut down operations in Cross River and Akwa Ibom states if the road was not fixed.

Similarly, the Petroleum Tanker Drivers branch of NUPENG described the highway as a major threat to its members who transport petroleum products across the region.

In a separate communication signed by the Port Harcourt zonal chairman of the union, Joseph Okafor, and the zonal secretary, Kalu Eke, the union said transporting fuel along the Calabar Itu road had become extremely hazardous.

The union noted that the highway, which connects Cross River with Akwa Ibom and serves as a major economic corridor to several states, had deteriorated over the years, affecting trade and economic activities.

According to the union, the bad road has resulted in the loss of drivers, destruction of tanker trucks and significant revenue losses to operators and government.

The groups therefore urged the government to urgently rehabilitate the road to prevent disruption in fuel distribution and avoid economic hardship for residents and businesses in the affected states.