Petrol dealer, wife die during fire incident in Jos

As a result to the ongoing fuel scarcity across the country, Nigeria, a fuel dealer, Gideon Pam, in the city of Jos has been killed by fire at his home alongside his wife.

It was reported on Thursday that the fire erupted from the kitchen where gallons of fuel are being stored, claimed the lives of the couple.

As a daily routine, Pam was called upon to get more supply from a fuel station, so he rushed back home to get some empty gallons for him to store more fuel due to the scarcity.

By him trying to empty some of the gallons that had fuel in them, there was a sudden fire outburst in the kitchen where the gallons were kept in which Pam was trapped.

Along the line, Pam’s wife, Mercy, who had gone out earlier for her personal business returned and saw flames coming out from the house.

In a bid for her to save the husband, whom she knew would be inside the house, she was equally trapped and and died in the inferno.

According to the Director of Fire Service, Plateau, Caleb Polit, confirmed that the fire incident which claimed the lives of the couple took place as reported.

Polit, in regret said that Pam alongside his wife were burnt beyond recognition and the house was destroyed before firemen could reach the scene.

In a statement by an eyewitness who is also the deceased couple’s neighbor, Shantel Alphonsus, the fuel marketer, Pam, runs an illegal petrol business at Zawan Junction in Jos.

She added that the deceased couple left a four-month-old baby who had earlier been taken away by Pam’s mother at an earlier visit before the incident.

