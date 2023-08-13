Petitions against Tinubu’s victory meaningless’ – APC national Secretary

As Nigerians await the Presidential Election tribunal verdict on suits brought before it by opposition parties challenging outcome of the 2023 election was by President Bola Tinubu, the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Basiru, has described the petitions challenging the poll outcome as terribly hopeless.

According to results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emerged as the second, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) was third. However, both candidates have disputed the results, demanding that the results declared by INEC chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu, doesn’t reflect the truth about the poll.

Basiru, who stated this on Sunday while responding to questions on a popular television show, stated that suits filed by the opposition parties were not cases that should have been brought before court.

Asked to respond to speculation that the APC is gearing up for a rerun election, Basiru began by saying he was not supposed to make comments on a matter that is sub judice.

“But since you have asked me,” he added, “from my knowledge of electoral law in Nigeria and having read the petitions and also being part of the proceedings, I would say that all the petitions against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election are hopeless and nobody needs to even waste time in dismissing same.

“They are hopeless petitions, terribly hopeless.”

