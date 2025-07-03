Peter Rufai dies after prolong illness

Super Eagles former goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, popularly called Dodo Mayana, has been reported to have died at the age of 61 after a prolonged illness.

It was learnt the illness prevented the legendary goalkeeper from attending public functions since beginning of the year.

The footballer, who was instrumental to the Super Eagles triumph at the 1994 nations cup and qualification of the country’s senior soccer team to its first World Cup in same year, was said to have been pronounced dead on Thursday.

He appeared 66 times for the Super Eagles and found the back of the net once.

The deceased sportsman remains the only goalkeeper to score a goal for the Super Eagles in a competitive fixture.

Rufai’s name is etched in Nigeria’s football history. He featured in two FIFA World Cups (USA 1994 and France 1998), and was a key member of the Super Eagles team that triumphed at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.

His commanding presence, safe hands, and unmatched passion between the sticks made him a fan favourite during Nigeria’s golden era of football.

Beyond the pitch, Rufai was admired for his leadership and commitment to the game, inspiring generations of young Nigerian goalkeepers.