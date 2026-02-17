Peter Obi condemns tear-gassing of Abuja protesters

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has condemned the alleged tear-gassing of peaceful protesters at the National Assembly, who were demonstrating against the rejection of electronic transmission of election results, describing the incident as a threat to democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

Obi criticized what he termed the suppression of citizens exercising their constitutional rights, noting that peaceful Nigerians were reportedly dispersed while advocating for free, fair, and credible elections.

In a statement released on Monday via his official Facebook page, Obi said the incident occurred during peaceful demonstrations in various parts of the country, where security operatives allegedly fired tear gas at protesters demanding transparent electoral processes and real-time electronic transmission of polling unit results.

He described the development as a troubling shift in democratic values, asserting that those who once championed democracy have now become “destroyers of our democracy and the worst enemies of good governance.” Obi warned that such actions could erode public trust in democratic institutions.

The former Anambra State governor urged Nigerians to remain united and resist actions that could jeopardize the nation’s collective future.

He emphasized the need for citizens to defend democratic principles and ensure that electoral processes remain transparent and credible.

Obi further called for the mandatory real-time electronic transmission of polling unit results to strengthen transparency and restore confidence in elections.

He concluded by expressing hope for a better nation founded on justice, credible elections, and good governance, reiterating that “a new Nigeria is possible.”