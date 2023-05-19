Peter Mbah’s NYSC certificate is fake– Director General

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brig Gen Yushau Ahmed, has alleged that the discharge certificate being paraded by Enugu State Governor-elect, Peter Mbah, was not issued by the body.

Ahmed described the certificate being brandished and presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the Enugu governor-elect as fake and was absolutely not from the corps.

He made the allegation on Friday while appearing on a popular television programme explaining the Corps efforts to educate youths about Nigeria and prepare graduates for the task outside school.

The Director-General said the argument on whether Mbah has a valid NYSC certificate or not did not arise, because he told the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 governorship elections that what he presented as a certificate was fake.

“He came to me and I called my director to confirm the certificate and we discovered that the certificate was fake and I told him…I wonder how elites who have gone to school will resort to black market certificates. Everyone knows how we issue our certificate in NYSC. We don’t give it in hotel rooms or houses,” the DG said.

Meanwhile, the Enugu state governor-elect, Peter Mbah has filed a case against the NYSC, demanding N20 billion for injuries he claimed to have inflicted on his person due to the controversies surrounding his certificate.