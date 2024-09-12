Peru former president passes on @ 86

Former President of Peru, Alberto Fujimori, who was convicted of human rights abuses and corruption, has died at aged 86.

According to his doctor, José Gutiérrez, the former president died “of complications from tongue cancer” at around 6:00 pm on Wednesday.



During his tenure from 1990 to 2000, Fujimori implemented economic reforms that stabilized the economy and defeated the Maoist Shining Path insurgency.



However, his rule was also marked by authoritarianism, human rights abuses, and corruption scandals.



Fujimori’s rise to power was unexpected. He was a political unknown who defeated renowned writer Mario Llosa in the 1990 election, with support from the left.



Upon taking office, Fujimori faced a severe economic crisis and implemented drastic measures, including lifting subsidies on food essentials, which stabilized the economy.



the former president’s administration was marked by his battle against the Shining Path insurgency.



He used military tanks to shut down Congress and redraft the constitution, concentrating power and enacting tough anti-terrorism laws.



This move allowed him to combat the insurgency effectively but was criticized as authoritarian.



However, Fujimori’s methods were often brutal, leading to human rights abuses and extrajudicial killings.



He was accused of ordering death squads to target suspected insurgents, leading to his conviction and imprisonment.



Fujimori’s rule was also marred by corruption scandals, including videos of his top adviser doling out cash to bribe politicians.



Last December, Fujimori was released from Lima’s Barbadillo prison after Peru’s constitutional court reinstated a presidential pardon issued six years previously.



His daughter Keiko was one of his most vocal defenders and his political heir. She leads Peru’s conservative People’s Force party and has tried to follow in her father’s footsteps by running for president three times.



Following Fujimori’s death, Keiko announced that he would be buried on Saturday and that his supporters would be offered the chance to file past his coffin at the National Museum in Lima beforehand.



The Peruvian government has declared three days of national mourning.