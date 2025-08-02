Performance, not ADC noise, will determine 2027 poll- Lagos APC

As the race for the next general election intensified, the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Nigerians to ignore the African Democratic Congress (ADC) claims to unseat President Bola Tinubu during the 2027 poll, describing the party’s continuous boast of unseating Tinubu as an empty campaign slogan and media theatrics.

The Lagos APC said that President Tinubu’s performance across all sectors has set him apart from any candidate that may emerge through the ADC coalition for the upcoming general election in the country.

Aside from Tinubu’s performance, the party emphasized that the ADC lacks the necessary structure, national presence, and voter confidence to mount a serious challenge, let alone unseat a performing president.

The spokesperson for the Lagos APC, Seye Oladejo, stated this while responding to the claim made by former lawmaker representing Kogi senatorial district, Dino Melaye, in a statement made available to The Guild.

Melaye, who recently left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for ADC, claimed that the party will produce a candidate capable of unseating Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Responding, Oladejo said: “The statement, coming from a politician whose recent electoral record is nothing short of disastrous, only confirms the growing disconnect between the ADC’s ambition and its political reality. Mr. Melaye — having failed woefully in his state and recently defected from one platform to another — is hardly in a position to make pronouncements on national leadership or electoral victory.

“President Tinubu has, in just over two years, laid the foundation for a transformed Nigeria through decisive economic reforms, inclusive governance, and nationwide infrastructural development.

“His leadership has restored international confidence in Nigeria and rekindled hope among the citizenry — a far cry from the empty rhetoric of the opposition.

“The APC is a tested national movement with roots in every ward, local government, and state. In contrast, the ADC — a party with no visible impact in any geopolitical zone — cannot be taken seriously when it comes to national leadership.

“We urge Nigerians to ignore Melaye’s outbursts and remain focused on the steady progress being achieved under the Renewed Hope Agenda. 2027 will be determined by performance, not noise.

“President Tinubu is delivering results, and that will speak louder than empty campaign slogans or media theatrics.

“The Lagos APC remains fully committed to supporting the President and ensuring that the will of the Nigerian people continues to be respected and upheld”.