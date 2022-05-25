Pensioners demand outstanding entitlements, others from Ekiti Govt.

Pensioners in Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti have appealed to the State Governor, Kayode Fayemi to pay their outstanding entitlements and other benefits accrued to them.

They lamented that some of their colleagues who retired between 2014 and 2019 had died without collecting their entitlements and that they need their gratuities to meet up with the biting economy of the country.

One of the pensioners, Taiwo Ajayi, who is a retired principal, said that Fayemi should consider the plight of the ageing retirees who needed to take care of their health and also take care of their children.

According to Ajayi, five of his children were out of higher institutions but were all unemployed graduates and the money would go a long way to assist him to cater for them.

He lamented that he had retired in 2016 but the state government had not paid him any entitlement for the past six years.

Another retired civil servant, Bukola Owolabi, while speaking to newsmen on Wednesday, said that it was unfortunate that many of her colleagues who retired in 2015 had died from illnesses.

Owolabi expressed regret that the departed died without enjoying the fruits of their labour because of the unending delay in the payment of the pensioners’ gratuities by the state government.

She further appealed to Fayemi to offset the outstanding gratuities and pensions before the end of his tenure on October, 16th, 2022.

“It always saddens me whenever I remember that some of my colleagues with whom I retired in the same year have died. None of them was able to eat the fruit of their labour after serving the state government for 35 years in office.

“They died untimely deaths with little or no financial assistance from anybody as some of them had stroke, hypertension, diabetes, ulcer, typhoid among ailments before they finally died.

“I appeal to our governor, Dr Fayemi, to have mercy on some of us that are still alive and give us our gratuity,’’ she said.

On his part, a retired local government employee, Olusegun Agunbiade, urged the state government to consider the fact that the retirees spent 35 years of their lives contributing to the development of the state and pay all outstanding gratuities.

