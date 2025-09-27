PEGASSAN stops crude supply to Dangote refinery after sacking staff

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has directed its members to cut off crude and gas supply to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery over alleged unfair labour practices.

The union accused the refinery’s management of disengaging its members for exercising their constitutional right to unionize, describing the action as illegal and unjustifiable.

In a circular obtained on Saturday after being issued from the National Secretariat in Lagos, PENGASSAN instructed branch chairmen in major oil and gas companies to halt gas supply to the refinery by shutting all crude oil supply valves and stopping vessel loading operations.

General Secretary of PENGASSAN, Comrade Lumumba Ighotemu Okugbawa, who signed the directive, alleged that the refinery resorted to misinformation and propaganda instead of engaging the union meaningfully to resolve the dispute.

He further mandated the Nigeria Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC) to ensure immediate compliance with the order and asked all branch chairmen to report progress on the action without delay.

The union insisted that the directive was necessary to safeguard workers’ rights, stressing that “injury to one is injury to all.”