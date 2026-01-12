Pedro sets Lazio goalscoring record after Fiorentina match

Spanish footballer, Pedro Rodriguez, has etched his name into Lazio folklore by becoming the oldest scorer in the club’s history.

Pedro, at 38 years, and 163 days smashed in an equalizer the Lazio against Fiorentina to achieve the feat as well as surpassing German Miroslav Klose who held the record since 2016, coincidentally, also against the Florence based club.

The Rome based club fell to Danilo Cataldi’s opener in the most recent league game held at the Stadio Olympico, but the multi trophy winner, who has up to 800 professional appearances, resorted parity late in the game from 12 yards to rescue a point for his side.

The goal an unwanted run of 18 league matches without the Spaniard finding the net.

Last season with Lazio, Pedro contributed 10 goals and one assist in 30 Serie A appearances, proving he remains a valuable asset in the team’s attacking third.