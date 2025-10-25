Pedestrian escape death after truck fall from Lagos bridge

A unidentified pedestrian has been confirmed by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to have sustained severe injuries after a fully loaded truck plunged off the Oshodi Bridge.

While the driver of the ill-fated truck escaped unhurt, the pedestrian was rushed by LASTMA and other emergency response officers to the hospital where he could get best medical care.

The truck with number plate AKD 135 YK was said to be driving inward Mile 2 when it experienced brake failure on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses said the vehicle conveying toner printing materials lost control while descending the Oshodi-Oke Bridge and crashed into the terminal ditch below.

Confirming the incident, the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, said the prompt response of LASTMA officials prevented what could have been a major tragedy.

According to him, operatives arrived at the scene within minutes, rescued the injured victim, and quickly restored traffic flow around the affected area.

“The injured man was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment, while the driver of the truck was apprehended and handed over to security personnel from Makinde Police Station, Oshodi, for further investigation,” he stated.

He added that the scene was cordoned off to prevent secondary accidents, and the wreckage was cleared to allow the free flow of traffic.

Reacting to the incident, the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bakare Oki, commended the officers for their swift and professional response, describing their action as a testament to the agency’s commitment to public safety and emergency management.

Oki urged motorists, especially heavy-duty drivers, to ensure proper vehicle maintenance and compliance with safety standards, particularly during the ember months when road accidents are more frequent.

He further disclosed that LASTMA had intensified its 24-hour traffic management operations across Lagos, deploying recovery trucks and emergency units in strategic locations to ensure quick response to road incidents.

“Our officers remain on high alert to safeguard lives and property and to keep Lagos roads safe before, during, and after the festive period,” Oki assured.