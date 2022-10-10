PDP’s campaign train leaves Wike, Makinde, others behind

As a sign that people currently in charge of the People Democratic Party (PDP) affairs can no longer continue persuading aggrieved party members after several reconciliation attempts, the Rivers State Governor, Nyaesome Wike, his Oyo counterpart, Seyi Makinde, Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom and Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu among others may find it hard to catch up with the party’s presidential campaign train that took off in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital, with the whole PDP family onboard, but left them behind.

Other party chieftains left at the take-off terminal were Ekiti state former governor, Ayodele Fayose, former deputy national chairman, Olabode George, a Cross Rivers ex-governor, Donald Duke, his Plateau counterpart, Jonah Jang, and ex-information minister, Prof. Jerry Gana.

Whatever their excuses would be, the leaders of the party said that those who were absent at the time of take-off of the presidential campaign may be given fair consideration, a statement that signaled that the party had called off Wike and others bluffs.

The National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, said that the party had commenced its presidential campaigns with the inaugural rally and that since the party’s train had moved whoever that wish to join can signify.

Speaking at the rally on Monday, the chairman stated that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) would not shut its door to anyone who may presently be aggrieved but later have a rethink to join the campaign movement designed to rescue the country.

He noted that the party understands Nigeria’s challenges and cannot remain at a location for eternity waiting for members to conclude their decision which was the reason for take-off so as to save time before the election next year.

“The train of the PDP has moved and while the train has left the station, we will be ready to stop the train to take in new people who, for one reason or another, are not here with us today. The PDP is a whole big family and we shall be entering this campaign as one entity”, he added.

Also, the Sokoto state governor, Aminu, Tambuwal, said that the party was not missing anything at the take-off and described the day and event as a great one that is also historic for democracy.

Tambuwal, who is also the Director-General of the campaign, urged Nigerians to join the party and candidates in the mission to salvage the country from its current challenges.

He, meanwhile, assured Nigerians that the party and the campaign team present the most competent of all those that are running for the post of President in the country.

According to him, Atiku and Okowa have the character, capacity, and competence to rescue Nigeria, observing that “the other party’s ethos is against the constitution of Nigeria. From day one they have been trying to sow the seed of discord in the country.

The event was attended by former Vice President, Architect Namadi Sambo, Chairman of the BoT of the party, Adolphus Wabara, and three of his successors as Senate President: Anyim Pius Anyim,

Bukola Saraki and David Mark. Former National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus was there too along with members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and members of the National Assembly.

Also at the occasion were the Governors of, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, and Edo. Former Governors of Bauchi, Imo, Katsina, Sokoto: Alhaji Adamu Muazu, Emeka Ihedioha, Barrister Ibrahim Shehu Shema, and Attahiru Bafarawa also attended the event.

