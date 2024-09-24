PDP withdraws from Rivers council poll amid court injunctions

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has withdrawn from upcoming local government elections scheduled for October 5.

PDP noted that lingering court cases compelled the party to pull out from the local government election in the state.

Aaron Chukwuemeka, the state party Chairman, disclosed this after a stakeholders’ meeting at the PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital on Tuesday.

He said the party is awaiting the court verdict over the election in the case instituted by the All Progressives Congress (APC), urging members of the party to stay away from any activities connected with the election.

“We’ve just risen from a stakeholders meeting and took the following decisions that as a law-abiding party we will not be part of the purported local government election that they have slated for the 5th of October,” he stated.

“A few months ago, there was a suit instituted by the APC, we are not part of that suit. But as a law abiding party, we heard that an order was issued by the court restraining the parties that status quo remains the same. That RSIEC should not go ahead with the election, and we will wait for the court decision.”

This is coming days after both Emeka Beke, the reinstated APC Chairman and Tony Okocha the sacked CTC Chairman held press briefings with conflicting messages on the participation of the party in the election.