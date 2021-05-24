PDP wins Oyo Local Government poll

The Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) has declared Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of 32 out of the 33 councils in the local government elections held in Oyo State on Saturday.

While the ruling party cleared 32 out of the 33 local governments across the state, election in Ido Local Government election was suspended and rescheduled for Wednesday, May 26.

Declaring the PDP as the election winner yesterday in Ibadan, OYSIEC Chairman, Isiaka Olagunju, said that the commission had ensured transparency and adequate security during the election.

He appreciated the media as well as security agencies in the state for their support in ensuring a free, fair, and transparent election.

The winners already declared by OYSIEC are Raheem Adepoju (Oorelope), Sulaiman Adediran (Irepo), Juliana Akanni (Olorunsogo), Akanji Ayoade (Ogbomoso North) and Oyeniyi Oyedokun (Ogbomoso South), and Olugbenga Obalowo(Ibarapa East).

Jelili Adebare(Iwajowa), Fasasi Adeagbo (ATISBO), Ramat Adeniran (Saki-East), Sarafadeen Omirinde (Saki-West), Adebare Afolabi (Kajola), Adesoye Ojo (Ogo-Oluwa) and and Bolaji Akintola (Itesiwaju).

Others are Olateju Alabi (Oriire), Adegbite Alabi(Surulere), Adedoyin Adeoye (Ibarapa Central), Lateef Lawal (Ibarapa North), Muftau Osuolale (Iseyin) and Sunday Ojo (Afijio).

Others are Kafilat Olakojo (Atiba), Musbaudeen Sanusi (Ona-Ara), Babatunde Salami (Oyo West), Saheed Adeyemi (Oyo East), Ibrahim Akintayo (Ibadan North-East) and Taoheed Adedigba (Akinyele)

The remaining are Olaide Popoola (Oluyole), Kazeem Gbadamosi (Lagelu), Oyedele Sanda (Egbeda), Kehinde Akanni (Ibadan South-West), Musbaudeen Sanusi (Ona-Ara), Saheed Yusuf (Ibadan North), Emmanuel Alawode (Ibadan South-East).

