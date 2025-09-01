PDP will collapse if Obi picks 2027 presidential ticket- Wike

As politicians gear up for the highly anticipated general elections, the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, has warned that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) risks total collapse if it considers making Peter Obi its presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

Wike described it as both inappropriate and concerning for the PDP to consider a man who had previously criticized the party and questioned its direction.

The former Rivers governor’s statement came in response to speculation by certain politicians suggesting that the PDP might field either the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate or former President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2027 elections.

However, Wike during a press briefing with journalist in Abuja on Monday stated that Obi’s political history reflects a pattern of inconsistency adding that he had being affiliated with various parties.

“Bring Obi to where? You want to kill the party even more? You see these people have no character. This is someone who has spent years insulting the PDP, saying the party is rotten.

“Ambition can make to go to the satan’s house, if you want to destroy the party dare it, because of ambition, can’t you be principled, no more ideology no more principle??

“Talking about Goodluck Jonathan, i respect him so well, but this people wooing his what is their strength, are they not the ones that played him game in 2016”

The minister also reaffirmed his own commitment to principle and integrity, stating that he would not betray the trust placed in him for selfish ambition.

“I will not run for president. I have integrity. I have character. There’s no way my appointee will be there, and I’ll turn around to say I want to run. What will I tell my children? This is what it means to have principles.”

He reminded the public of his long-standing loyalty to the PDP since 1998 and took a swipe at politicians who jump from one party to another in search of power.

“Since 1998, I’ve been in PDP, but now some people have moved to ADC and want to come back again for presidential ambition. Is there a prescription or a drug for presidential ambition?”