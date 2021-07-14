PDP warns lawmakers from influencing new electoral bill

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) warned Senators and members of the House of Representatives to shun partisanship and vote in the national interest on section 50 (2) of the Electoral Act amendment bill, which dwells on electronic transmission of election results.

The main opposition party warned the parliamentarians to refrain from influencing the outcome and stand on side of Nigerians by shunning the alleged plot of rejecting the electronic transfer of results on the floors of both chambers of the National Assembly on Thursday (tomorrow).

The PDP spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that it behooves every Nigerian, particularly the federal lawmakers, to work on the improvement of the country’s electoral processes in order to engender free, fair, transparent, and credible elections.

According to him, there is no part of Nigeria or any local government headquarters that communication network does not exist and function, to warrant the exclusion of electronic transmission of election results from the law.

He added that with the technology proposed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the transmission of results electronically, even where the network is slow, would not stop the transmission process from arriving at the collation Centre.

“The PDP, therefore, urges the lawmakers not to allow themselves to be swayed by anyone or any interest bent on conducting our election in the manipulative manner as desired by undemocratic elements.

“The party calls on all Nigerians to remain at alert and be ready to use every legitimate means available and acceptable within our laws to resist this move to further strangulate our electoral process,” Ologbondiyan said in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the new bill, as gathered, has provisions that would allow Nigerians eligible to participate in electoral processes to cast their vote electronically and give the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) power to transmit election results through electronic processes.

Aside that the new bill also addressed political parties’ funding for elections, The Guild learnt that the new bill, which was about to be passed would further bring far-reaching changes to the electoral processes including making the country’s voting system become more transparent.

