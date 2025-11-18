PDP unpatriotic for seeking foreign intervention in Nigeria – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted the factional National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tanimu Turaki, over his call for foreign powers to intervene in Nigeria’s affairs.

The ruling party described Turaki’s comment as reckless, unpatriotic, and a desperate attempt to divert attention from the deepening crisis within the opposition party.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, Turaki urged the President of the United States, Donald Trump, to “save Nigerian democracy,” claiming it was under threat following the alleged invasion of the PDP national headquarters by thugs backed by expelled party members and security personnel.

“I want to call on President Trump. What is at stake is not just genocide against Christians; he should come and save democracy in Nigeria. Democracy is under threat. I am calling all other developed nations, all advanced democracies, come and save Nigeria,” Turaki had said.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the APC said Turaki’s appeal amounted to an open invitation for foreign interference in Nigeria’s sovereignty.

The ruling party further mocked the PDP factional chairman, saying he appeared overwhelmed, confused, and incapable of addressing the crisis tearing his party apart.

“For a man declared National Chairman barely 72 hours ago, Turaki looked and sounded desperate, incoherent and lacking the stamina to manage even the affairs of the PDP,” the statement read. “Instead of seeking reconciliation among his party’s warring factions, he has opted for the reckless path of calling for foreign invasion. That is as shameless as it is dangerous to national security.”

The APC argued that at no point during the PDP’s 16-year rule did opposition parties ever call for foreign intervention, despite frequent political tensions. It said Turaki’s remark was not only irresponsible but a confession of the party’s “total collapse and inability to manage its internal contradictions.”

The ruling party urged Nigerians to disregard what it described as a desperate political stunt and commended President Bola Tinubu for what it called steady leadership during challenging times. It also expressed confidence that the international community would dismiss the PDP’s “disgraceful” position.

“The heightened desperation of the PDP is now clear for all to see,” Morka said. “Turaki’s call shows how far they are willing to go— even to the extent of seeking foreign interference on Nigerian soil— just to advance their sinister agenda.”

The APC urged citizens to remain steadfast in support of the government’s efforts to advance national development while calling on the opposition to focus on rebuilding its fractured structure instead of “courting external chaos.”