PDP turns down requests on zoning presidential ticket, inaugurates committee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated a 37-member committee to draw up an appropriate zoning formula for the party after rejecting appeals by Sokoto State Governor and a Presidential aspirant, Aminu Tambuwal, and others recommending that the party jettison the ideology till when it wins the 2023 election.

With members drawn from the 36 states of the federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, the party opted for Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, as the chairman while Ndudi Elumelu would serve as deputy chairman of the party’s zoning committee.

Inaugurating the committee, the National Chairman of PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, said that the party would not abandon its tradition of zoning political offices in the 2023 elections.

At the ceremony on Thursday in Abuja, Ayu told Tambuwal and others kicking against zoning tickets for political offices that if they were unable to get the presidency this time, they should wait until the end of the tenure of the next President.

Addressing delegates on March 30 deadline for submission, the chairman said, “PDP has a history of rotating our offices. Anybody who doesn’t get it this time should wait after the tenure of whoever will be our next president.

“We believe PDP is going to produce the next President once we start this journey. This time, we will ensure it goes round. And it will go round with justice, fairness and the interests of Nigeria.”

He urged the committee members to remain open to dialogue and endeavour to resolve differences amicably, noting that the same attitude led to its successful NEC meeting last week.

According to Ayu, “You will recall that in the NEC meeting discussions, we had no rancour whatsoever. I implore all of you to continue in the same spirit. PDP has a reputation for discussing whatever issues that we have. We talk, we don’t fight, we resolve issues.

“There is no issue that is too difficult or too important for the PDP to resolve. That is the spirit of the party. Therefore I urge all of you to discuss this matter with the same spirit that you discussed at NEC. Let us not have any rancour whatsoever and at the end of the day, remain focused on the main goal.”

While noting that the party’s main goal is to win power come 2023, Ayu affirmed that the PDP would present a presidential candidate Nigerians are proud of by the end of May 2022.

“I believe that by the time we have the big prize in our hands, we will share it, we will rotate it the way we want,” he said.

After its 95th National Executive Council meeting on March 16, the PDP constituted its zoning committee to make recommendations for the zoning of various elective positions before the elections.

