PDP trustees dismiss reports on NEC meeting cancellation

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed reports suggesting the cancellation of the party’s 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled to hold on Monday, June 30, 2025.

The BOT described the announcement made by the Acting national chairman of the opposition party, Umar Damagum, as false, unconstitutional, and a direct affront to the party’s internal democratic processes.

In a statement issued on Thursday, and signed by the BoT Chairman, Adolphus Wabara, the party’s highest advisory body declared the purported cancellation and other unilateral pronouncements made by Damagum as “null, void, and of no effect.”

According to the BoT, the NEC being the second highest decision-making body of the party after the National Convention resolved during its 99th meeting held on May 27, 2025, to convene again on June 30, a decision it stressed cannot be reversed by any single individual or organ within the party.

“It is therefore not within the remit or authority of the Acting National Chairman to override a collective decision of the NEC. Such conduct amounts to an affront to the constitutional authority of NEC and the collective will of our Party,” the BoT stated.

The BoT also condemned the move by Damagum to reinstate Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary, describing it as “spurious” and a “gross abuse of office,” given the Supreme Court judgment and NEC resolution which previously ratified the appointment of Arc. Setonji Koshoedo as Acting National Secretary.

The Trustees emphasized that the National Working Committee (NWC) had, at its 600th meeting, validly empowered Koshoedo to act in the role, and that decision remains binding unless reversed by either the NWC or NEC.

In its resolutions, the BoT reaffirmed that the The 100th NEC meeting will hold as scheduled on June 30, and all members are to disregard any contrary notice.

Setonji Koshoedo remains the Acting National Secretary of the PDP, as well as all members must uphold the supremacy of the party’s Constitution and resist attempts to plunge the party into crisis.

The BoT reaffirmed its role as the conscience of the party, vowing not to allow the PDP to descend into disorder as a result of “acts of impunity, unilateralism, and disregard for constitutional procedures.”

“No individual interest is greater than the institutional integrity of the PDP,” the statement concluded.