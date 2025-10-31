PDP to appeal court ruling against national convention

Following a Federal High Court ruling barring the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognizing the results of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) forthcoming 2025 National Convention, the opposition party has announced plans to challenge the judgment.

The court’s ruling followed a suit filed by three aggrieved members of the party seeking to stop the proposed convention scheduled for November 15 and 16, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State, where new national officers are expected to be elected to steer the party’s affairs for the next four years.

Justice James Omotosho, while delivering the judgment on Friday, said the PDP failed to meet the legal and procedural requirements for organizing the convention.

The judge held that evidence from the electoral umpire and some of the respondents showed that congresses were not held in certain states of the federation, in violation of the law.

Reacting to the ruling, the party described the court’s decision as an assault on Nigeria’s democratic process but maintained that the judgment does not invalidate its preparations for the convention.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP emphasized that the Supreme Court had earlier affirmed the supremacy of political parties in the management of their internal affairs.

The party urged its members, chapters, and organs nationwide to remain focused and steadfast in their preparations for the national convention.

According to the statement, “However, the PDP states that the judgment of the court does not vitiate its ability to proceed with the processes and activities towards the National Convention to elect new National Officers to pilot the affairs of the Party for the next four years.

“Our Party notes the recent judgement of the Supreme Court which affirms the supremacy of a political party in the management of its internal affairs.

“The PDP therefore charges its members, Chapter and Organs to remain steadfast and focused on preparations towards the holding of the National Convention of our Party

“Nevertheless, the PDP as the leading opposition Party in Nigeria committed to the Rule of Law has accordingly directed its lawyers to take immediate action to appeal this judgment in our unwavering determination to uphold, defend and promote multi-party democracy in our country.