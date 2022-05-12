PDP throws presidential tickets open against zoning pattern

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has turned down requests from members that the presidential ticket is zoned to Southern part of the country and has opted to throw the contest open for everyone rather than zone it to a particular region of the country.

Aside from that, the party also fixed its Presidential primary for Saturday, May 28 to Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Abuja, in other to avoid contravening the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

The party’s stance on the date for the presidential primary and the decision to throw it open were announced by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, on Wednesday while briefing reporters at the party’s secretariat in Abuja, after the NEC meeting.

He informed reporters that the decision was part of the resolutions reached at the end of the 96th PDP NEC meeting, which was well attended by various party leaders.

“After very extensive deliberation, NEC aligned with the recommendation of the PDP National Zoning Committee that the presidential election should now be left open. The Party should also work towards consensus candidate where possible,” the communique read in part.

“NEC noted the recommendation of the Zoning Committee that in the interest of justice and fair play, the Party should take a decision on Zoning timeously so as to prevent complications to the process.”

At the meeting, the PDP NEC also adopted a date for its presidential primary and special national convention and chose former Senate President David Mark to head the organising committee.

“NEC ratified the conduct of the Presidential Primary (Special National Convention) to elect our Party’s Presidential Candidate on Saturday, May 28 to Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Abuja,” the communique said.

“NEC approved the setting up of the National Convention Organizing Committee and approved the appointment of David Mark as Chairman, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as Deputy Chairman, and Ibrahim Shema as Secretary.”

The party’s NEC gave the assurance of free, fair, credible, and transparent processes for the emergence of its candidates for all elective positions in the 2023 general elections.

