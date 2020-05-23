PDP tasks govs on COVID-19 strategies, effective treatment

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has tasked all state governors in Nigeria to collaborate in coming up with strategies and effective treatment protocols toward gaining visible control against the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

It explained that the glaring failures of the All Progressive Party (APC) led Federal Government in handling a wobbled emergency health response and its recent decision to run to state governors for a solution after it had badly muddled up the process, leading to confusion across the country and a consequential spike in infection and fatality rates had necessitated the call.

The main opposition party maintained that since President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration failed to articulate and coordinate an effective national response on the deadly pandemic, it behooves on the governors to collaborate in the interest of the nation and the over one-eighty million Nigerians who are at the receiving end of the virus pangs.

PDP, through a statement released to newsmen by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, alleged that the total refusal of the APC administration to listen to wise counsel had led the country into the current circumstances where the federal government is now passing the buck to the state governors after Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states, had recorded very high statistics in infection and fatality rates compared to states where it was not involved.

Ologbondiyan said had President Buhari involved the states and allowed for a multilayered, people-based approach in the distribution of palliatives, development of therapeutics, and implementation of protocols, the situation would have been better handled.

“Now that the Buhari Presidency has come to its wit’s end, our party urges governors elected on the platform of the PDP to assist their colleagues in the APC with information, strategies, and expertise, for an effective national response for the pandemic.

“Furthermore, the PDP urges Mr. President and his PTF to do the nation a favor by taking accommodation in the backseat and allowing competent hands to manage the situation.

“Our party urges the state governors to brace up to the occasion and rally the private sector for homegrown solutions, which the APC-led Federal Government had failed to achieve due to sheer incompetence and corruption,” the statement read in part.

The PDP, however, charged the Buhari Presidency to give a detailed account of all funds and other resources it claimed to have spent, particularly on palliative.