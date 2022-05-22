PDP suspends primaries indefinitely in Imo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo says it has suspended its primaries for the House of Assembly and House of Representatives indefinitely, over unreconciled delegates list.

According to the party, Imo would not vote along with other states who were now voting with their three-man and one-man national delegates.

The Legal Advisor of the party in the state, Kessinger Ikeokwu, on Sunday, attributed the non-conduct of the primaries to confusion caused by the National Assembly. He said the reason for the suspension of the PDP house of assembly and house of representatives primaries in Imo was a result of the confusion that arose from the error of the national assembly in the country.

According to him, this is hinged on Section 84 (8) of the Electoral Act which inadvertently led to the exclusion of over 80 percent of delegates ordinarily meant to vote at the primaries.

“The Imo PDP case became compounded because it hadn’t tidied up its three-man ad hoc delegates, who ought to vote at the primaries due to pending litigations. Every preparation was made for us to use our statutory delegates to vote, before the national assembly saw the error in Section 84 of the Amended Electoral Act, 2022, which excluded the statutory delegates.”

“What it means is that it created a situation of chaos for Imo because we have not concluded our elected delegates,” he explained.

He however assured party members that the state delegate list would be properly constituted to vote at the primaries as soon as President Muhammadu Buhari signed the amended Electoral Act, 2022.

He urged party faithful to ignore reports about crisis within the party, adding that the leadership of the party at all levels is working together to make sure ad hoc delegates are cleared to vote at the party primaries on a later date to be announced.

