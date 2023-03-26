PDP suspends national chairman indefinitely over unpaid dues, others

The internal crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has further degenerated with the Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area, Benue State suspending the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, with immediate effect.

It said that Ayu suspension was decided after he was found to have contravened PDP constitution by allegedly engaging in anti-party activities and not paying his annual dues as stipulated.

The party further accused the national chairman of colluding with his allies to ensure that PDP loss both ward and local government to the opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the governorship election in the state.

The members also alleged that the PDP chieftain did not vote during the governorship and state assembly elections held on the 18th of March, 2023.

Ayu”s suspension was announced on Sunday after members passed a vote of no confidence on him representing the ward at the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Of the 17 executive members of the ward, 12 signed the documents endorsing Ayu’s suspension from the party immediately.

The ward chairman of Igyorov, Kashi Philip, also signed the letter alongside the exco.

While reading a resolution reached after an emergency meeting, the secretary of the party in Igyorov ward, Vanger Dooyum, said that they could no longer bear the pains caused by the national chairman anymore.

According to them, most of Ayu’s closest allies worked for the opposition, APC, which resulted in the abysmal performance of the PDP in Igyorov Ward

