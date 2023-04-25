PDP suspends Lagos Chairman, Deputy over anti-party allegations

Weeks after conclusion of 2023 general election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended it’s chairman for Lagos chapter, Philip Aivoji and his Deputy, Benedict Felix Tai, over alleged anti-party allegations brought against them by members in the state.

After removing both party leaders over their actions during the general elections especially the governorship poll, the Lagos PDP Working Committee has directed the Vice Chairman, West Senatorial District of the party, Sunday Olaifa, to assume the office of the Chairman pending outcome of the court cases instituted by Aivoji and Felix-Tai, being the Vice Chairman from the Senatorial District where the suspended chairman came from.

Aside from that, the State executives has commenced investigations on the allegations made by members against the chairman, setting a seven-man Disciplinary panel to probe the anti-party activities levelled against some leaders and members of the party during the last governorship election in the state.

Before now, Aivoji and Felix-Tai were suspended by their Ward executives over alleged anti-party activities few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Aivoji and his deputy had challenged their suspension in court.

At the meeting on tuesday, the Working Committee directed the Vice Chairman, West Senatorial District of the party, Hon. Sunday Olaifa, to assume the office of the Chairman pending the outcome of the court case in an acting capacity, being the Vice Chairman from the Senatorial District of Aivoji.

The State Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, in a statement issued on Tuesday confirmed the development that occurred within the party.

Amode said that the decisions were taken at a meeting of Working Committee conveyed to deliberate recent developments within the party and possible solutions to the issues.

He explained that the State Working Committee took the decision to allow Aivoji and Felix-Tai concentrate on their Court case, adding that they were not to appear before the Disciplinary Committee.

Amode added that the setting up of the disciplinary committee was in accordance with Section 57, Sub-section 1 & 2 of the Party constitution.

According to him, members of the committee are Abayomi Kuye, who will serve as the Chairman, Isiaka Shodiya, Princess M.A Coker (Iya Ni Wura), Kayode Ariwayo, Femi Oluokun, Segun Oriyomi and Esther Edesiri Egbi, who would serve as the panel secretary.

He stated that the post-election Disciplinary Committee is expected to report back to the State Working Committee in one week.

Amode said ” Names of the State Working Committee Members in attendance were given as Chief Sunday Olaifa, Lagos West Vice Chairman, Hon. Agboola Akinpelu, Youth Leader, Hon. Hakeem Amode, State Publicity Secretary, Hon. Ismail Olatunji, State Auditor and Hon. Adio Salami, State Organising Secretary.

“The five members in attendance constitute the majority from the original 14 members that form the State Working Committee among which three had decamped to the ruling party, reducing the membership of the State Working Committee to eleven.

“The embattled Chairman and his Deputy were part of the Eleven remaining members and since they can’t adjudicate in their own case, only nine members were left to take decisions, and five members named above attended today’s meeting and ratified the above as stated.

“Please note that the action taken by the State Working Committee was done in accordance with the PDP constitution to rebuild and reposition PDP in Lagos State,”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

