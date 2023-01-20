PDP suspends Enugu former governor, Fayose’s son, seven others over anti-party affairs

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended the Enugu State former Governor, Chimaroke Nnamani, and his Ekiti counterpart’s son, Oluwajomiloju Fayose, and seven others over alleged engagement in anti-party activities in the country.

Others suspended by the party were Chris Ogbu from Imo State, and six others from Ekiti including Ayeni Funso, Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji, Emiola Jennifer, Ajayi Samuel, Olayinka Olalere, and Akerele Oluyinka.

The party noted that the decision to suspend these former governors and other members was taken by National Working Committee(NWC) after a thorough review of allegations leveled against them.

This was contained in a statement on Friday by the party’s spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, saying the suspension was with immediate effect.

According to the statement, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has after a very extensive review and consideration of the affairs of our Party in the country, pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) approved the suspension of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu State) and Chief Chris Ogbu (Imo State) with effect from today, Friday, January 20, 2023, over allegations of anti-party activities.

“The PDP urges all leaders, critical stakeholders, and teeming members of our Party across the country to remain united and focused on the mission of our Party to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from misrule”.

