PDP suspends Dino Melaye for anti-party activities

The Peoples Democratic Party has suspended one of its prominent members and a former senator, Dino Melaye, over alleged anti-party activities.

It said that Melaye’s suspension was made after reviewing the report of the disciplinary committee set up to investigate the former gubernatorial candidate’s actions.

The suspension of Melaye came amid ongoing plans by the national body of the opposition party to reconcile all aggrieved members after the 2023 general election.

In a letter sighted by The Guild on Friday, the PDP chieftain was suspended by the party’s executive committee in Ayetoro/Iluagba Ward 1.

Melaye’s suspension was signed by the 12 executive members of the party leadership by its chairman, Abayomi Osamika.

The resolution to suspend the Senator read: “Senator Dino Melaye’s conduct has brought embarrassment and disrepute to the party and his continued membership is no longer tenable.

“Therefore, the Ward party exco hereby suspends Dino Melaye from the Peoples Democratic party, effective and immediately.

“The suspension is in line with provisions of Article 59 (1) of the PDP constitution which empowers the Ward party excos to take disciplinary actions against erring members.”

It appears that Melaye’s recent actions were deemed detrimental to the PDP’s interests and unity, prompting the suspension.

This move is not unprecedented, as the PDP has taken similar actions against other members accused of anti-party activities. For instance, Peter Babalola, a chieftain from Osun, was suspended in August 2024 for alleged anti-party activities and not attending party meetings for two years.

In another instance, former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, was also suspended by the Benue PDP over alleged anti-party activities.

Similarly, a former governor, Gabriel Suswam, and others were summoned by the Benue PDP over alleged gross misconduct and anti-party activities.

These actions demonstrate the PDP’s commitment to maintaining party discipline and unity. However, details of Melaye’s suspension are still emerging, and more information is expected to follow.