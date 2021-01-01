PDP suggests Buhari focus on education, tax relief, three others in 2021

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to utilize 2021 in focusing on policies to reduce high costs of food, improve the country’s ailing education sector, and address the nation’s housing deficit.

Other areas of focus suggested for Buhari by the opposition party include addressing the high price of fuel, multiple taxes, and tariffs that bear pressure on businesses and families especially when the citizens were still dealing with the harsh impact of coronavirus.

The PDP, through its spokesperson, Kola Ologbomas, also urged the president to embark on programmes that would enhance national productivity and grow the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) while protecting the nation’s fragile economy.

Ologbondiyan in a statement on Friday maintained that if adopted by the president, the suggested areas of focus would salvage the country from its journey toward becoming a failed state.

The PDP scribe while faulting the 2021 New Year address by Buhari, said that it was saddening that what the president could offer a troubled and frustrated nation was a regurgitated script full of lame excuses and empty promises that addresses nothing.

“As a President, President Buhari has not demonstrated the capacity to play his own part, as he claimed, having failed to find a solution for the security and economic challenges that pervade our nation under his incompetent and lethargic watch.

“The myriads of lame excuses in Mr. President’s address again underlines our national misfortune of weak leadership that is unable to resolutely confront and vanquish bandits, terrorists, kidnappers, and vandals who are now holding our nation hostage, ravaging our communities, kidnapping and beheading our compatriots without restrain.

“The least Nigerians expected from Mr. President, in the New Year, was a decisive will to tackle our security challenges by reviewing his parade and heeding the demands by Nigerians to rejig our nation’s security architecture. The situation at hand requires more than an armchair commander-in-chief who only dwells on excuses for manifest failures. President Buhari’s New Year address only points to the fact that our nation is in dire need of a leadership that is willing, able, and ready to engage from the fronts,” the statement said.

Ologbondiyan, however, urged Nigerians not to despair but use the New Year to reinforce their bond of unity and continue to work together in their collective resolve to use opportunities offered by democracy to rescue the country from misrule.

“The PDP prays that God will give compatriots the perseverance to outlive the pains of APC and President Buhari’s misrule as we work collectively for a new dawn,” the statement added.