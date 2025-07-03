PDP South-West ex-secretary joins ADC ahead 2027

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former South-West zonal Secretary, Rahman Owokoniran has announced his resignation from the party after 18 years of membership.

Owokoniran cited personal reasons and a desire to avoid potential political conflicts as the basis for his departure.

In a letter addressed to the PDP Mende/Anthony (Ward C) chairman, he explained that the decision was not made lightly but was necessary to explore new opportunities that better align with his long-term goals.”

“This is a difficult but necessary decision,” Owokoniran stated, adding that he believes his next chapter will offer new avenues for growth and service.

As part of his new political trajectory, the politician has assumed a key role in coordinating the integration of the PDP Lagos chapter into the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a party adopted by coalition of opposition figures prevent president Bola Tinubu’s re-election in the 2027 general poll.

As seasoned political figure, Owokoniran served in the Lagos State House of Assembly and held positions as Commissioner for Housing, and for Chieftaincy and Boundary Affairs during former Tinubu’s tenure as the state governor.

He also chaired the committee responsible for establishing 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 17 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

Political analysts describe his defection as a major gain for the ADC, especially in Lagos, where PDP’s influence has waned in recent election cycles.

His experience, network, and grassroots reach are expected to boost ADC’s positioning in the South-West region.

So far, PDP leadership has not issued an official response to Owokoniran’s resignation.