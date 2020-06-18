PDP shifts Edo guber primaries, perfect Obaseki’s defection

In a bid to perfect activities within Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its National Working Committee (NWC) has postponed the primary election for the forthcoming governorship poll in Edo State,

The party stated that the primaries earlier scheduled for June 19th and 20th respectively has been shifted to address exigencies that arise after the date was fixed.

One of the exigencies PDP aimed to address before embarking on gubernatorial primaries was defection of Godwin Obaseki, the Governor of Edo, from All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday, said that this decision was predicated on the exigencies of party activities.

“The NWC of the PDP has postponed the Edo state governorship primary election earlier scheduled for Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 20, 2020, to a new date of Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

“All governorship aspirants, critical stakeholders, party faithful, and our teeming supporters, particularly in Edo state, are to take note accordingly.

“Our party wishes to remind our members that all activities shall be in accordance with the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC)’s guidelines on COVID-19, as it concerns social/physical distancing at public gatherings”.