PDP sets up new caretaker committee for Kano Chapter

By Esther Kalu

Following the recent developments in the Kano State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the party has set up a new seven man caretaker committee to run the affairs of the Party in the State for a period of 90 days.

The committee which would be chaired by Ibrahim Atta, include comprise of the chairman, Ibrahim Aminu Dan’Iya, Hajiya Ladidi Dangalan, Aminu Abdullahi Jungau, Mukhtar Mustapha Janguza, Abdullahi Isa Sulaiman and Baba Lawan.

As stated by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba on Wednesday the National Working Committee (NWC), after careful deliberations and extensive consultations, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) dissolved the State, Local Government and Ward Executive Committees in Kano State with immediate effect.

Ologunagba, stated that in their place he NWC approved the appointment of the Kano State Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Party in the State, adding that it would take effect immediately.

“The NWC approved the appointment of the Kano State Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Party in the State for a period of 90 (ninety) days beginning from today, March 29, 2022, pursuant to Section 24(2) of the PDP Constitution 2017”

he further said said that the PDP enjoined all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Kano State to remain united and focused for the task ahead.

