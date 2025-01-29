PDP sets up committees to resolve internal crisis

In the effort to resolve the current crisis over the position of National Secretary, which continues in court, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) has set up a committee to address the internal conflict that has divided the party.

The committee, led by Kabiru Turaki, will engage with the claimants Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Udeh-Okoye, and explore a possible resolution to the crisis.

The party’s Governing Council established this task force to resolve the crisis on Wednesday, at its 79th meeting, which took place in the National Headquarters, Abuja.

During the conference, the BOT expressed concerns over the unresolved challenges facing the party across the country and discussed a possible way to address them.

The Board of Trustees also called on the members of the NWC, all Organs, leaders, and critical stakeholders across the board to rise above personal, group, or sectional interests and place the stability and progress of the democratic association.

Meanwhile, the Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, assured the executive body that the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting will be held in February 2025 to address all pertinent issues.

Damagum further reaffirmed that the party’s unity, discipline, and ideals are of utmost importance and will continue to serve as the guiding principles for the PDP’s actions and decisions.

Minutes after the meeting, it was reported that a violent broke out between Anyanwu and his opposition Udeh-Okeye after both insisted on participating in the conference.

As gathered, the situation worsened when Udeh-Okoye was forcibly removed from the hall by Anyanwu’s aide, along with security personnel.

According to an insider, security forces initially attempted to quell the unrest by deploying pepper spray, but the situation flared up again just ten minutes later when Udeh-Okoye reappeared with a group of around ten individuals wearing black T-shirts.

As it stands, the PDP is committed to finding a way forward and is actively working to resolve the issues that have been affecting the party’s progress.