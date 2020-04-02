PDP seeks downward review of petrol price to N90 per liter

By Idowu Abdullahi

Towards cushioning the economic effect and sudden life changes occassioned by coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party has called on the Federal Government to further reduced price of petrol from N123.5/litre to N90 per liter.

It explained that the atmosphere of uncertainty in terms of welfare of Nigerians as the country battle the pestilence had necessitated the call for further reduction in the price of the premium motor spirit.

The main opposition party said the tweaking of fuel price from N125 to N123.5 instead of the appropriate N90 per liter canvassed by Nigerians on April 1, 2020, showed alleged government insensitivity on the plight of citizens.

PDP, through a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, argued that the slump in the price of fuel and crude oil in the international market should spurred the government into action that are beneficial to Nigerians like pump price reduction as the nation battles the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He maintained that any price beyond the N90 benchmark is completely unacceptable, saying such price amount to fleecing Nigerians.

Ologbondiyan urged the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government to avoid manipulating fuel costs at a critical time when other governments across the world are seeking ways to mitigate the economic hardship being faced by their citizens.

“The PDP challenges the APC and its administration to explain how they arrived at the pump price of N123.5 instead of the appropriate price of N90 per liter despite the fall in international price.

Our party maintains that since Nigerians earlier had to bear the brunt of high cost of fuel in the face of high oil prices in the international market, it is only fair that they also enjoy the benefits of the cut in international prices; an advantage the APC had continued to deny them.

The PDP therefore charges the APC & its administration to immediately reduce the pump price to the appropriate price of N90 as well as refund the accruable, so far, from the N35 per liter difference and channel same to provision of palliatives to Nigerians,” the statement said.