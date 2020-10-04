PDP seeks Buhari’s intervention towards free, fair guber poll in Ondo

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sought President Muhammadu Buhari’s intervention towards ensuring free and fair guber poll across the state.

The main opposition party said that the call became imperative after alleged undemocratic moves by the ruling party in the state and that the President must not succumb to pressure to renege on his resolve not to interfere in elections.

The Chairman, Publicity Sub-Committee of the PDP National Campaign Council for Ondo Governorship Election, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that it was pertinent for Buhari not to succumb to pressure of those plotting to use violence and ‘federal might’ to muscle Ondo election against people’s wishes and aspirations.

Speaking during a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, Ologbondiyan hinted that the campaign council had reviewed all prospects relating to the Oct. 10 election and that the party affirmed that its candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, enjoyed the greater support of overwhelming majority of Ondo people and in good stand for victory on Saturday.

“Our campaign therefore calls on Buhari not to succumb to pressure by Akeredolu and the APC to renege in his resolve not to interfere in elections, as amply witnessed in the Sept. 19 Edo election.

“We invite Mr President to note the applauses and commendations coming to him from all parts of our nation and the global community over the non-interference of his Presidency in the conduct of Edo election.

“For allowing a free, fair and credible election in Edo state, a development that allowed the will of the people to prevail.

“Mr President must not allow Akeredolu, who had been justly rejected by his people for non-performance and who has declared his citizens as his “enemies for life”, to detract from his desire in this regard.

“Our campaign therefore urges President Buhari to adopt the same Edo stance to ensure a free, fair and credible election in Ondo, without regard to partisan consideration,.

“This is important so that he can leave a legacy of electoral uprightness for which posterity and history can be kind to him. We make this demand because it is clear that the tide favours Eyitayo Jegede in this election,” Ologbondiyan said.