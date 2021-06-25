PDP sacks Anambra party executives, approves 212 delegates ahead guber election primary

Less than 24 hours to the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party has dissolved all executives in the state chapter and approved 212 delegates for the exercise.

The party further directed that the southeast Zonal Caretaker Committee of our party led by the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, oversee and manage Anambra PDP chapter’s affairs pending when new executives would be elected for the state.

According to the party, the decisions were taken after two court judgments were served on it by stakeholders and PDP members from Anambra that were aggrieved with the planned gubernatorial primaries.

The party, relying on Section 29(2)(b) of the PDP Constitution, stressed that the court actions would not affect election of a candidate from lists of aspirants for the Anambra governorship election scheduled for November 6, 2021.

PDP’s stance came after conflicting court judgements emerged over the authentic leadership of the party in the state, a few days before the party’s primary election.

Through a statement released on Friday and made available to newsmen, the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party disclosed that the previous strategy has been abandoned and that delegates would be used to elect PDP’s standard-bearer for the polls.

The Statement reads: “Our processes continue as we adopt a lawful process of allowing our eligible automatic delegates to carry out the responsibilities of electing our candidate for the governorship election.

“Accordingly, the governorship primary to elect our candidate for the Anambra governorship election holds as scheduled on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

“The PDP directs the southeast Zonal Caretaker Committee of our party to oversee and manage the affairs of the activities of the Anambra state chapter of our party, pending when new executives will be elected for the state.

“All governorship aspirants on the platform of our party, leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members and, supporters of our party, as well as the people of Anambra state, are guided accordingly”, it added.

The party, in another statement released by its National Organising Secretary, Austin Okobundu, further released names of over 200 delegates to participate and representing other members from the councils across the state in the process to select its flagbearer for the governorship elections.

Some of the notable names on the lists were Anambra state former governor, Peter Obi, Uche Ekwunife, a senator representing the state at National Assembly, Ben Obi, and others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

