PDP reschedules Ekiti governorship primaries to Jan. 26

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the adjustment of timetable and schedule of activities for the party’s primary ahead of the June 18, 2022 Ekiti governorship election.

With the adjustment, the PDP’s NWC rescheduled the state congress for candidate nomination earlier slated to Friday, January 28, 2022, to Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

The Party’s National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, through a statement on Wednesday, noted that the ward congress to elect 3-man ad hoc ward delegates earlier slated for Friday, January 7 to Saturday, January 8, 2022 has been shifted to Saturday, January 15, 2022,

According to him, consequently, the local government congress to elect one (1) national delegate per local government as well as person living with disability, earlier scheduled for January 15, 2022 has been shifted to Saturday, January 22, 2022.

“The state congress to elect the governorship candidate (candidate nomination) earlier scheduled for Friday, January 28, 2022 is now slated to hold on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

“All governorship aspirants, critical stakeholders, leaders and members of our Party in Ekiti state are by this guided accordingly,” Bature said in a statement.

